Biti Loses Court Appllication

A HARARE magistrate yesterday dismissed an application by opposition politician and lawyer Tendai Biti seeking postponement of his trial on charges of assaulting a Russian national Tatiana Aleshina within the court premises in 2020.

Biti, through his lawyer Alec Muchadehama, wanted the matter postponed pending a ruling on his appeal at the Supreme Court.

Biti had also asked magistrate Letwin Rwodzi and prosecutor Michael Reza to recuse themselves, accusing them of bias.

But magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro dismissed the application before accusing Biti of employing delaying tactics to evade justice.

The matter was postponed to April 11 for commencement of trial. -Newsday

