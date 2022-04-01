Fake Breaking News: Mwonzora Resigns From Politics

Spread the love

Dear Editor.

How I wish it was true – MDC-T And MDC Alliance President Senator Douglas Togarepi Mwonzora has resigned as as the President of the party and quit politics for good. He revealed he is quiting with immediate effect leaving with bitter words about the “harshness” that comes with being a political party leader. He handed over the leadership to MDC-T national chairperson Morgen Komichi who is now the Acting President of the party. He said he wants to spend more time with his family.

It’s not clear why he quit, but sources say the bad performance in the just ended by-elections and pressure from his colleagues could have pushed him to resign. He announced his resignation immediately after the party’s Standing Committee meeting at Harvest House which ended around 12 midnight. Mwonzora, in a statement on his Website, Twitter and Facebook, complained that one of the only certainties in politics was “that there appears to be no limit to what some will say or allege or do to gain an advantage over a perceived enemy”. I have been abused and called all sorts of names and l understand because its part of our politics,” read the statement.

His statement adds “After a long time giving everything I could for the movement, it’s now time to give more of what is left to those around me whose love has been unconditional. l want to thank the MDC-T family for the love and support since they voted for me to be their leader in December of 2020. I feel my political career, in the sense of actively leading a political party, fighting election campaigns and fighting for a better Zimbabwe, I think now’s the moment to say I have done it and have had enough. Its time to say good bye to the MDC-T family, good luck for the future and God bless you”

Efforts to contact Mr Mwonzora were fruitless as his mobile phone remains unreachable. His spokesperson Witness Dube refused to confirm or deny that Mwonzora has resigned and quit politics. He told this page to wait for the press conference today at 12 noon Zimbabwean time.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...