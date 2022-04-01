FIFA Rankings: Warriors Fall To Position 33 In Africa

The Warriors have remained unchanged on the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

Zimbabwe did not feature in any match in the just ended international window due to a FIFA ban from football after the government interfered in the running of the game in the country.

The national team was unmoved on number 122 in the world but dropped one place to number 33 on the continent.

Senegal, who qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, retained the best spot in Africa, while Brazil dislodged Belgium at the top on the world table.

The latest ranking will be used for seeding in the World Cup draw scheduled to happen at 6 pm CAT today.

World Top 10: 1. Brazil, 2. Belgium, 3. France, 4. Argentina, 5. England, 6. Italy, 7. Spain, 8. Portugal, 9. Mexico, 10. Netherlands.

Africa Top 10: 1. Senegal, 2. Morocco, 3. Nigeria, 4. Egypt , 5. Tunisia, 6. Cameroon, 7. Algeria 8. Mali, 9. Ivory Coast, 10. Burkina Faso.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

