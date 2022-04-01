Maid Caught On Camera Raping Boss’ Son

A Bulawayo maid has been arrested and taken to court for sexually abusing her employer’s three-year-old son after the father went through a video of the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) that he installed at his Montrose suburb house.

The maid, child and the parents of the child cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor.

It is alleged that the maid made the child to sexually fondle her breasts when his parents were away.

The incident allegedly happened on 25 March at around 1800 hours. The minor told his father what the maid had done to him.

The father then went through the CCTV video and got the shock of his life as his son’s allegations were proved true.

The father then showed his wife the video and they reported the matter to the police.

“It was on 25 march at around half past six in the evening when I arrived home from work. I met the accused and my son by the gate as they opened the gate for me, I then opened the car for my son to enter.

“As I was driving to park the car, I generally asked him how his day was and that it when he told me that he was playing with the accused’s breasts during the day and I asked him why and he told me that it was fun.

“I then proceeded into the house and checked what was happening during the day by playing the videos in my phone which is connected to the CCTV system of the house and that is when I discovered that indeed the accused has been allowing my son to fondle her breasts and even went on to remove her bra,” the father said.

Appearing before Tredgold courts magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa, the accused denied the allegations.

“I do not admit to the charges levelled against me; the child came to me playing, fondling my breasts and I did not turn him away because I thought it is a normal behaviour of children when playing,” she said.

The woman is expected to appear in court on Monday for trial.- B Metro

