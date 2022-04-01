Security Services Zimbabwe Concerned With Rampant Smuggling At Borders

By A Correspondent- The Security Services of Zimbabwe are concerned with reports of rampant smuggling at the country’s borders, coupled with accusations of corruption by some deployed members of the services at Beitbridge Border Post.

The Security Services therefore categorically state that any member who engages in corruption will be arrested without fear or favour as shown in a recent incident where seventeen (17) members of the Security Services were arrested and arraigned before the courts.

We warn bus operators, truck drivers, omalayitsha, clearing agents or any other person who initiates acts of corruption that they are equally liable and will be arrested.

Transporters and clearing agents are expected to lead by example and shun acts of corruption and enticing members of the Security Services through corrupt tendencies.

The Security Services express their most profound gratitude to the public including bus operators and others who have continued to report cases of corruption at the country’s points of entry and exit.

The public is strongly encouraged to report all incidents of corruption to ZRP National Complaints Desk on 0242 – 703631 or WhatsApp 0712800197 for swift action to be taken by authorities.

