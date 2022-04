Video: President Chamisa An Honest Man

Tinashe Sambiri|In a video footage circulating on social media, an elderly woman boldly declares allegiance to Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa.

The woman describes President Chamisa as a God-fearing man.

The old lady says Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora is a hopeless political turncoat.

Senior Citizens and women so fired up and inspiring! Thank you Citizens. https://t.co/qqNelT049v — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) April 1, 2022

