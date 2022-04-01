ZEC Speaks Out On Vote Rigging

By-The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has dismissed allegations that it rigs elections in favour of the ruling party Zanu-PF and instead, said its electoral processes are some of the best in southern Africa.

ZEC spokesperson, Jasper Mangwana, said people who criticise ZEC do not understand the law governing ZEC operations.

Speaking at a Twitter space on the March 26 by-elections: Lessons for the 2023 Elections organised by CITE in partnership with the Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network (ZESN) on Tuesday evening, Mangwana said:

We are independent and impartial. It’s unfortunate. I think because of the narratives and some speculation happening but at times if you look at the commission it would be good for us to be taken into account according to the law.

I will be waiting to see evidence on this. I was moving around in Harare to see and visited agents of all political parties, asking them and all said they were happy, (voting) was quite clear and transparent including how people are coming in to vote.

This issue of vote stuffing and ballot papers disappearing is not a reality because of how the electoral process is structured.

The electoral process is very transparent not only in Zimbabwe but I think in the region. We have one of the most transparent electoral processes when it comes to casting votes so I think this is quite key for people to look at that.

Mangwana claimed some complaints that were raised against ZEC had nothing to do with the Commission and challenged opposition legislators to reform the Electoral Act in Parliament.

He said ZEC has an open-door policy and is willing to engage all stakeholders to ensure that it delivers free, fair and credible elections.

