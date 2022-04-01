ZimPost Employee Steals Over US$3k, Fakes Robbery To Conceal Crime

By A Correspondent- A Zimpost employee based in Buhera allegedly hatched a plot to steal US$3 100 and ZWL$2 500 from his employer and faking armed robbery to conceal the crime.

Brandon Matongera (24) hired four accomplices, Tinashe Juru, Liberty Mwenye, Tafadzwa Joshua Musasa and Anthony Jaha, to rob his workplace and then gave them US$500 as a reward.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Manicaland Province, Inspector Nobert Muzondo, confirmed the arrests.

He said on March 23, Matongera who was employed as a counter clerk at Zimpost Buhera and also as an agent of Access Forex reported for duty and started cleaning the shop. Added Insp Muzondo:

In his initial report to the police, he said while he was cleaning the veranda, two unknown suspects came to the shop and he went inside to assist them.

Matongera claimed that he was robbed by the suspects after one of them pulled out a firearm.

Matongera claimed that the ‘robbers’ demanded cash and he led them to the counter where he unlocked the safe and surrendered US$3 100 and $2 500 and ZWL2 500. After taking the cash, the two ‘suspects’ took Matongera’s phone and force-marched him to their vehicle which was parked outside the post office. Matongera claimed that the suspects bundled him into their vehicle which was being driven by the third suspect. Matongera also claimed that he was dropped at a bushy area near Nerutanga Business Centre.

According to Insp Muzondo, Matongera said that he then went back to the road and boarded another vehicle which took him back to Buhera and made a police report.

But three days later, police established that a Honda Fit which was registered under Enos Dara had been used to commit the crime.

When Dara was contacted by ZRP, he confirmed that the vehicle belonged to him, before adding that it was being used as a taxi by Musasa.

Musasa was arrested and he implicated Matongera who had purported to be the complainant.

Further police investigations revealed that Matongera had staged the armed robbery case to steal cash from his employer.

