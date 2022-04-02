Man Kills Self Over Row With Workmate

By A Correspondent- A 19year old Gokwe man died after consuming a pesticide following a misunderstanding with a workmate.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende yesterday confirmed that Kudakwashe Gawa committed suicide on Monday.

“The now deceased Gawa of Putungwena Village under Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe had a misunderstanding with his friend during work and left before going to his house,” Mukwende said.

“He later came out vomiting and was assisted by some villagers. An open bottle of Amitraz 20Ec red spider mite chemical was discovered inside the house.”

She said Gawa was rushed to Gokwe South District Hospital where he died on admission.

Mukwende urged members of the public to seek counselling when facing problems.

Meanwhile police in the Midlands have expressed concern on the increase in rape cases involving close family members.-newsday

