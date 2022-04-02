President Chamisa To Restore Citizens’ Dignity

By A Correspondent- Citizens’ Coalition For Change deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba says President Nelson Chamisa’s main objective is to restore the dignity of all Zimbabweans.

Under Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s administration Zimbabweans have been subjected to relentless suffering.

Below is Ostallos Siziba’s presentation:

This struggle for Change is about changing the lives of ordinary people in our country.

Our objective is not just to replace the political leadership in Zanu but to change and transform the lives of Zimbabweans regardless of their social, political, racial ethic, religious background.

Our country must work for everyone:

Teachers deserve a salary above PDL,

Students must learn for free,

Hospitals must operate efficiently to preserve lives,

Doctors must be equipped and supported,

Our arts and industry must strive

Business environment must be conductive and easy for all.

Graduates must get jobs,

War-vets must be respected and honored,

Workers rights must be respected,

Journalists must be free to do their work,

Soldiers and police and all officers of the law must have their dignity back,

Athletes must have sufficient supports,

Our people cang continue to be treated as second class citizens in other countries- Let’s build our economy, our country and our Great continent. This is our home!

For the many, not for the few

RegisterToVoteZW

