ZRP Worried Over Rampant Corruption

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has expressed concern over rampant corruption among police officers.

He singled out Beitbridge as the most corrupt town.

In a statement Friday, Nyathi said 17 corrupt cops have been arrested and brought to court on graft charges in the border town this year.

The Security Services of Zimbabwe are concerned with reports of rampant smuggling at the country’s borders, coupled with accusations of corruption by some deployed members of the services at Beitbridge Border Post.

The security services categorically state that any member who engages in corruption will be arrested without fear or favour as shown in a recent incident where 17 members of the security services were arrested and arraigned before the courts.

Transporters and clearing agents are expected to lead by example and shun acts of corruption and enticing members of the security services through corrupt tendencies.

Critics say the chaos is just the tip of the iceberg of how corrupt government operations have become.

The 17 members of the security forces are part of many others who have been arrested for crimes that include fraud, armed robbery and corruption.

