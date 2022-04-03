Brilliant Billiat Inspires Kaizer Chiefs To Victory

Spread the love

Jordan Zemura made his first assist of the season to help Bournemouth to a 3-2 victory over Bristol City in the English championship.

The Zimbabwean full-back appeared in his 28th game of the season, playing the entire ninety minutes of the match. His cross in the 40th minute was converted by Dominic Solanke to bring the game to level.

Admiral Muskwe was again missing from the Luton Town matchday squad on Friday.

The striker has now failed to feature in the playing team for the last eight games.

In League One, Tendayi Darikwa retained his starting berth in the Wigan Athletic squad that drew 1-1 versus Bolton Wanderers, while David Moyo also played over the weekend.

In South Africa, Khama Billiat was named man of the match in Kaizer Chiefs’ 3-1 win over Chippa United. Striker Knox Mutizwa scored as Golden Arrows beat Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United 3-2.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...