Mliswa Denies Reuniting With Susan Mutami

By- Norton MP, Temba Mliswa , has denied claims by his Australian-based ex-lover Susan Mutami that the two have agreed to raise “their” child together.

Mutami last week claimed that she had reached a truce with Mliswa and the two had decided to co-parent their minor son.

Mutami and Mliswa have been involved in ugly verbal spats on social media over the upkeep of the child.

Posting on Twitter this Sunday, Mliswa insisted that Mutami should use traditional procedures channels to resolve their differences.

Mliswa also insisted that a paternity test should be carried out to determine if he is indeed the biological father of the child Mutami claims he sired. Said Mliswa:

I want to make this clear. Despite the new position being shown by @susan_mutami I would like to make it clear that I have not had any communication with her.

She has indeed tried to use the legal route, @cdesetfree & others but my position has always been clear.

I come from a family centred on traditional values and will not deal with the issues relating to my kids on social media.

Susan said a lot about my mother who has never been on social media. She was taken aback by how her benevolence in giving a chicken had been abused.

Secondly, Susan also attacked my sister, Mary who potentially could have been vatete vake (her sister-in-law). I didn’t respond to all these issues.

She accused me of seeking to kill the President’s son& being involved in the Bulawayo bombing. So she has a lot of issues that she raised.

Now the proper route for her for us to discuss the baby issues would be through my young sister Mary. Now how would she do that after all her negative aspersions against her?

As for the kid I have never denied paternity but stated that I would need a DNA test first!

Proper traditional channels and processes should be followed for the child to be admitted into the family. Subject to a DNA test.

But it has become clear that she was a project for Mudha all the way!

