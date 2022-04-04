DSTV Hikes Prices

DStv’s updated pricing for 2022 took effect yesterday, 1 April, with prices on some services increasing by 4.89%.

The average increase across DStv’s pay-TV packages is 2.7%, which MultiChoice highlighted was significantly less than projected inflation for 2022.

MultiChoice said it had considered the challenges facing South African consumers and absorbed as much of the cost increase as possible. MultiChoice South Africa’s CEO, Nyiko Shiburi, said:

We realise that customers remain under pressure two years into the Covid-19 pandemic.

These adjustments will help us to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy the best value, and unrivalled access to entertainment, anywhere, anytime, and at the most affordable price.

DStv’s Premium and Compact Plus subscribers will pay R10 per month more from Friday — less than a 2% increase in both cases.

DStv Compact subscribers will have to fork out an additional R20 per month, an increase of 4.89%.

DStv also increased the access fee from R105 to R110 but left its Box Office, Showmax, EasyView, and Add Movies pricing unchanged.

The changes apply to DStv’s decoder and streaming-only products.

MultiChoice’s price hikes come after it restricted the number of simultaneous streams for DStv.

Since 22 March, DStv subscribers may only stream to a single device at a time. This change did not impact decoder-based viewing or Showmax.

The table below summarises DStv’s increases across its product offerings.

DStv Price Increases

Packages 2022 (today) 2021

DStv Premium R839 R829

DStv Compact Plus R549 R539

DStv Compact R429 R409

DStv Family R309 R295

DStv Access R120 R115

Add-ons 2022 (today) 2021

Access Fee R110 R105

Box Office R40 R40

-Mybroadband.coza

