Mliswa Faces Acid Test In Norton

Susan Mutami Urges Norton Residents To Support Richard Tsvangirai

Tinashe Sambiri|Susan Mutami has urged Norton residents to support Richard Tsvangirai in the 2023 election.

Mutami has pointed out that Richard Tsvangirai is interested in representing Citizens’ Coalition For Change in Norton.

A fired up Mutami is determined to bring down sitting MP Temba Mliswa.

She wrote on Twitter:

“The people of Norton and Zimbabwe can u please do me a huge favor and vote for

@RTsvangirayi

@CCCZimbabwe

this coming election.

Temba Mliswa ambotamba naSabhuku kumba.

I know Sabhuku venyu munovada and that will be the best gift ever from the people …”

