Mwonzora Removes Party Coup Leader From WhatsApp Groups

By- MDC-T has removed its Harare Provincial Secretary For Information and Publicity, Fungai Chiposi, from all internal social media groups.

That was on Friday it had blocked him from entering the party’s Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House headquarters.

In a statement, Chiposi, who ran as the party’s candidate in Kambuzuma Constituency in the 26 March by-elections, said he was blocked by security from entering the offices to attend a National Council meeting and was later removed from party groups. He said:

On Friday 1 April 2022 around 12pm, I was barred from attending the National Council by security at MRT House.

I was informed to contact Youth Chairperson Y. Musarurwa but she was not picking up her phone.

Around 2 pm, I was contacted by the then Chairman Mhetu who asked me to come back to MRT as he would go in with me. However, he was also denied entry.

I met Chairperson Musarurwa and asked her why I was barred and she told me in no uncertain terms to get out of the building. I duly complied.

Later that evening, I was removed from all MDC-T Harare Province groups by Secretary Mukunguma.

Notably, no one has explained to me why these actions were taken. I would like to think the party and its representatives have justification for the above drastic actions.

Chiposi was reportedly blacklisted by the party on allegations of trying to lead a coup against MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora.

Mwonzora is facing internal revolt after the party failed to win a single parliamentary or local government seat in the 26 March by-elections despite getting $150 million under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

