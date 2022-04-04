Popular Pastor Nabbed Over Maintenance

By A Correspondent- A Kadoma pastor was last Tuesday arrested for failing to support his two children.

Pastor Learnmore Mutenha, who is based in Chakari, and belongs to one of the AFM factions, stands accused of allegedly failing to pay $12000, as ordered by the court, for maintenance.

Mutenha is also part of an online group of pastors ‘Kingdom Champions Network International’.

Pastor Mutenha’s former wife, Janet Badza, told H-Metro the man of cloth has not honoured a court order since October last year.

“He is my ex-husband and he has not been paying maintenance of $2400 for his two kids,” said Janet.

“He was arrested.”

H-Metro is reliably informed that Pastor Mutenha was detained at Harare Central Police Station and is expected to appear in court today.

Janet and Pastor Mutenha separated in 2015 and their divorce was granted in October 2019.

