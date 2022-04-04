PSL Results

Dynamos kept the pace at the top after picking up maximum points against Black Rhinos on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys won the match 2-1 to remain a point behind log leaders Chicken Inn in second place.

Emmanuel Paga set the early tone in the tie when he opened the scoring in the first minute. The Ghanaian import headed home Brandon Mpofu’s cross, leaving the keeper with no chance.

More drama followed when Rhinos got a penalty just before the midway point of the half. The kick was retaken twice, first, after the keeper took his foot off the line and then when some players encroached on the second attempt.

But Blessed Mbavarira finally succeeded on the third time to bring the game to level.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw, Bill Antonio scored a screamer to put Dynamos ahead with two minutes left on the clock.

The effort proved to be the decider as Dembare collected maximum points in the game.

Elsewhere, Benjani Mwaruwari began his tenure as the Ngezi Platinum coach with a 1-1 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs, while Highlanders managed to conjure a goalless stalemate at Triangle.

Tenax came from behind to beat CAPS United 2-1. The Green Machine took the lead in the William Manondo.

The home team recovered in the second half and went into the lead before the 80th minute.

Sunday Results:

Dynamos 2-1 Black Rhinos

Triangle United 0-0 Highlanders

Tenax CS 2-1 CAPS United

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

