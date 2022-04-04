Tabitha Khumalo Rejects Khupe, Mwonzora Re-union

Spread the love

By-Citizens Coalition for Change interim chairperson Tabitha Khumalo has rejected the proposed reunion of MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora and his rival Thokozani Khupe, describing them as venomous serpents ready to strike at any time.

While Mwonzora has not expressed a desire to work with CCC, Khupe formally endorsed CCC candidates ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

Khumalo was among the first MDC Alliance MPs to be recalled by Mwonzora and Khupe in 2020 after the Supreme Court installed Khupe as MDC-T acting president. She said:

We have a situation where a snake sneaked into the house, swallowed all the kids and when we attempted to kill it we did not finish it off … And now we want it to be part of the family. No. You can’t bandage a snake because when it heals it will bite you.

It’s frightening to hear some people suggesting that we should form a coalition with Mwonzora before the next elections. We are where we are today because of Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe.

We can’t work with such people. People rejected them long back, they rejected them in the recent by-elections and continue rejecting them right now.

We just had by-elections in which people expressed their feelings. It’s important to have coalitions but people are saying we should not work hand in hand with Mwonzora and (Thokozani) Khupe. We can’t do what people don’t like.

MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube said they are willing to work with all opposition political parties, including CCC, ahead of the general elections scheduled for 2023.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...