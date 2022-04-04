Top Caps Fun In Car Crash

By- A Harare-based CAPS United fan, Elijah, popularly known as Mpostori was involved in a Road Traffic Accident on Sunday evening, the club said in a statement.

Elijah was travelling from Mutare just before Rusape when the accident occurred.

CAPS United said the vehicle was damaged but there were no injuries or fatalities. Read the statement:

Meanwhile, CAPS United was beaten 2-1 by Tenax in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Sakubva Stadium.

Speaking after the match, CAPS United coach Lloyd “Lodza” Chitembwe blamed defensive blunders in crucial moments of the game for the loss. Soccer24quoted Chitembwe as saying:

Very disappointing from a results viewpoint, as well as performance.

What really happened is that we made some very crucial mistakes defensively during crucial moments of the game.

I’m extremely disappointed with the performance and the result.

