Zim Hockey Team Beats Canada

Zimbabwe made history on Friday after beating Canada to win its first ever game at a Junior World Cup.

Zimbabwe ladies won 2-1.

The Sports and Recreation Commission sent a congratulatory message:

Congratulations to the Zimbabwe U21 Hockey World Cup 2021 team. The team made history by winning their first ever game at the Juniour World Cup championships. Well done!

The victory was however, folowed by a defeat at the hands of the USA this Saturday.

Zimbabwe hockey is optimistic about the next match saying “Zimbabwe ladies will take a number of lessons from the game vs the USA as they prepare for their next pool game vs Netherlands on Monday.”

Zimbabwe lost 5-0 to the USA team.- Pindula News

