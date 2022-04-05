#BREAKING- InterAfrica Bus Overturns

By A Correspondent- An InterAfrica bus overturned along Bulawayo road this morning, ZimEye reveals.

The bus which was coming from Murombedzi, reportedly overturned at Karina along Bulawayo road.

The number of casualties was not yet established by the time of writing, with others alleging that the bus had on board standing passengers.

I have a relative who luckily escaped with injuries from this InterAfrica bus accident which was coming from Mrombedzi and overturned at Karina. Heard some died and what baffles me is how a whole bus this big overturns 🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KLU1g2tYlo — Tabani (@tabanimcgucci) April 5, 2022

The cause of the accident was also yet to be confirmed by the time of writing but social media users alleged that the accident may have been caused by overspeeding.

This is a developing story.

Refresh this page for latest details

