#BREAKING- InterAfrica Bus Overturns
5 April 2022
By A Correspondent- An InterAfrica bus overturned along Bulawayo road this morning, ZimEye reveals.
The bus which was coming from Murombedzi, reportedly overturned at Karina along Bulawayo road.
The number of casualties was not yet established by the time of writing, with others alleging that the bus had on board standing passengers.
The cause of the accident was also yet to be confirmed by the time of writing but social media users alleged that the accident may have been caused by overspeeding.
This is a developing story.
