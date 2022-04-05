Latest On InterAfrica Bus Accident

InterAfrica Bus

By A Correspondent- One person died earlier today while 22 others were injured when an Inter Africa Bus Services veered off the road and overturned at the 39km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo road.

The injured were taken to Norton Hospital for treatment.

The bus which had 58 passengers was heading towards the city when the accident occurred at around 6.20 am.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said they were still gathering more facts about the accident.

