Mysterious Death For Zanu Pf’s John Nhamburo Who Ran Over A CCC Member

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF’s Central Comittee member John Nhamburo, who allegedly ran over and killed a CCC member on by-elections day in a hit and run accident has died.

The cause of death is not known.

This was revealed by Job Sikhala, the Citizens Coalition for Change(CCC) Vice National Chairman, Human Rights Lawyer and legislator for Zengeza West constituency who said:.

“John nhamburo central committee member yezanupf uyo akatsika nhengo yeccc kuchaona on byelections day pachiitiko che hit and run pamwe nekushungurudza vagari munguva yemabyelections kuward 2 chaona ikoko afuma akashaya.chakonzera rufu hapana aziva sezvo afa asina kurwara.”

This means: “John Nhamburo, a Zanu PF Central Committee member who ran over a CCC member on by- elections day in Chaona in a hit and run accident has died. Nhamburo was also behind the victimisation of Ward 2 residents. He died in his sleep and his body was discovered this morning but the cause of death is not known since he had no known ailment neither was he sick. He just died.”

Below is the tweet from Sikhala:

This is a developing story.

