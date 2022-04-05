Mnangagwa Death Predicted

By- Exiled former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi said that the majority of top ZANU PF officials are so old they will be dead by 2028.

The South African-based former G40 kingpin suggested that the demise of “old things” will result in the emergence of a new system that rewards merit not entitlement.

Mzembi made the remarks while contributing to a heated Twitter conversation over the weekend.

A ZANU PF sympathiser had declared that the new parliament building under construction in Mt Hampden will not accommodate opposition members when it is finally commissioned. In response, Mzembi said:

Old things are passing away, by 2028 the remnants will be gone to be with the ancestors.

Zimbabweans shall redefine a new value system not based on entitlement but on merit and only the people’s choices will make laws from this building.

Mzembi said by “old things”, he was referring to the older generation in government, adding that older generations would have died.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is 79 years old and will be 85 in 2028 while his deputy Constantino Chiwenga will be 71.

ZANU PF vice president and second secretary Kembo Mohadi would be 78 in 2028.

Mzembi left the country at the height of the 2017 military coup that deposed Robert Mugabe before Mnangagwa eventually took over the reins.

