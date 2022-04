Air-borne Mnangagwa Returns From Moza

Spread the love

By- The ever travelling Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has returned from Mozambique.

Mnangagwa was in the eastern neighbouring country for a three-day State visit.

The state media reports that Mnangagwa’s visit witnessed Zimbabwe and Mozambique enhancing their long-standing relationship through the signing of MoUs.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...