Bindura Mbanje Grower (59) Jailed

By A Correspondent- A 59 year old Bindura man was jailed for growing over 2000 plants of cannibis .

Taurai Kanyemba of Musana Bindura was sentenced to two years in jail by Bindura magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura.

Prosecutor Victoria Choga told the court that on January 2 the police received a tip off to the effect that Kanyemba was cultivating dagga.

They stormed at his house while he was away and upon his arrival he saw the police waiting for him.

The police introduced themselves and he led them to his field where uprooted 2372 plants of dagga.

He told the magistrate that he committed the offense because he was trying to raise income to feed his family.

“Your worship l am unemployed and the only option l found to feed my family was through cultivating dagga may you be linient with me, ” he pleaded.

