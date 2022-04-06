FULL TEXT: Killer T Statement on Botswana Show

April 6 2022

We would like to re-assure our fans in Zimbabwe and outside Zimbabwe that we are 100% committed to fulfilling shows. We owe it to you, our fans.

We are grateful for your support over the years and we can never thank you our fans enough for all the support you have given us since we started this journey some years ago. .

To this end, we would like to issue an unreserved apology to our fans in Botswana for not making it for the Botswana show due to circumstances beyond our control.

For that we apologise and emphasize that this was never our intention to leave you our fans disappointed. Makatikoshera.

We know that the support and love that you have for Killer T will help us go through this experience which we regret. More brighter and happy days are ahead and we shall sing along together at our upcoming shows as always. We owe you that.

We will do what is within our reach to make sure we reach a mutual resolution to the issue at hand.

To our fans in Zimbabwe, Killer T is indebted for all the support you have shown us during the Inzwai Kuchemawo Mambo album Tours which have seen us perform around most parts of the country. The love you have shown us has amazed us and we owe you more happy moments together at our shows and gigs – you can count on us.

To our fans outside Zimbabwe, both Zimbabweans and those from other countries, we want to assure you that we will take all measures within our control to be at all our confirmed shows.

We will not let you down and we will make all efforts to make sure we give you energetic performances. We are here for you and we understand all the disappointment. It will not happen again.

Once again as Killer T, management and Hot Property we apologise to our fans in Botswana for this mishap and we want to re-assure you that we will make all efforts to make sure we do not disappoint you again.

Mafans angu ndauya, ndinoda kukusimbisai

Kunyangwe nemiwo makandipa mbiri, mese ndinokusimbisai

