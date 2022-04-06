Mbongeni Ncube’s Suspected Killers Freed

By A Correspondent- Five suspects linked to the violence that rocked a Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) Kwekwe rally leading to the death of one person have been released on bail.

Mbongeni Ncube died from the skirmishes that rocked the rally held in Mbizo suburb which was being addressed by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa after violence broke out during his address.

Initially, 16 people were arrested but the rest were released without charge after thorough investigations leading to the remaining five appearing in court facing murder and public violence charges.

The five Edmore Shoshera, Albert Maketo, Talent Imbayago, Panashe Mukavaza and Percy Mukwaturi were initially denied bail when they appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Mrs Florence Nago.

However, Bulawayo High Court Judge, Justice Martin Makonese granted the five $10 000 bail each.

“After reading documents filed of record, it is ordered that the applicants be and are hereby admitted to bail pending trial under the conditions that the applicants deposit the sum of RTGS$10 000 each with the Clerk of Court Kwekwe Magistrates Court,” reads part of the judgement.

As part of their conditions, the applicants were ordered to continue residing at their given respective addresses and not to interfere with state witnesses until the matter is finalised.

They were also ordered to report once every fortnight on Fridays at ZRP Kwekwe Central Police Station pending the finalisation of the case.

It is alleged that on the day in question the five acting in connivance, stabbed Mbongeni Ncube with a sharp object leading to his death upon admission to Kwekwe General Hospital.

The gang also allegedly threw stones and attacked people who were attending the rally with spears, knives and sjamboks as well as catapults leaving many people injured.

The group also allegedly damaged motor vehicles and deflated tyres. Lawyer Charles Chigomere of Mutatu and Partners is representing the accused.-newsday

