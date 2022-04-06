Mnangagwa A Selfish Ruler

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is wasting State cash on useless foreign trips, Citizens’ Coalition For Change Namibia has said.

While Mr Mnangagwa’s so called new dispensation has dismally failed to make a positive impact in terms of transforming the lives of citizens, President Hakainde Hichilema is working tirelessly to transform the economy the Republic of Zambia.

See CCC Namibia statement:

President Hichilema Haikande (HH) is a paragon of virtue in Africa: CCC Namibia postulates!

05 April 2022

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia applauds the pragmatic and organic President of the Republic of Zambia Haikande Hichilema for implementing the ideals of a social democratic struggle where political leaders are ready to serve their people without a salary. It appeared fictious when it reached our ears that the extraordinary democratic fighter went 8 months without government salary.

This is the kind of governance we are yearning to have in the motherland instead of a corrupt and satanic regime determined to continue looting the national cake with impunity.

It was exhilarating to hear that the Zambian Ministry of Finance has disclosed appetizing news that President Haikande Hichilema has gone 8 months without a government salary from the juncture Zambians elected him as the Head of State on the 12th August 2022. Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia is greatly inspired by such a unique gesture bearing in mind what is happening in our country. We really long to have such a sensitive leadership in Zimbabwe. Mr President’s commitment and dedication to serve the people at the expense of selfish needs is a clear testament to servanthood. This the nature of democratic leaders we want in Africa and the globe. Thank you Mr Haikande Hichilema for demonstrating servant leadership. You are an inspiration in our new baby! SADC leaders should watch and learn.

When asked why? Ministry of Finance sources clarified that each time efforts to pay the President are made the President responds by saying , “let’s focus on working for the people of Zambia. It is service to the people and not self-service”. The reasons given by the revolutionary are a genuine fulfillment of the dreams and aspirations of the heroes and heroines who fought for the liberation of Zambia. President Hichilema has demonstrated his ability to walk the talk of social democracy. As Zimbabweans we wish if we would have such kind of leadership with the seriousness to revamp the sunken economy, we will achieve socio-economic transfiguration.

In antithesis with the concerns affecting the downtrodden masses in Zimbabwe, Mr Mnangagwa and ZanuPF are busy milking the national cake. And President Hichilema has reiterated his concrete position that he does not desire to be identified with multiple titles such as His Excellency but he would rather be addressed as Mr President because he supposes that thousands of titles generate autocrats and hero worshipping. He has the conviction that it is not a title that delivers work but one’s seriousness in the transformational agenda. He criticised clamour for titles as an inferiority complex. Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia believe that leaders should be prompted by the strong desire to implement social liberation policies.

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia would like to encourage Mr Mnangagwa to emulate our doyen of social democracy in the neighbouring Zambia President Haikande Hichilema who is sacrificing for the betterment of the country. The district is cognisant of the fact that Mr Mnangagwa is the 5th highest paid President in Africa when our economy is bleeding. This is incontrovertible evidence of extreme greedy and indifference to the people’s pathetic experiences. He takes home a monthly salary of KHR 50,030,651.25 worth estimated at 10 million per month. We condemn this insensitivity and insatiable appetite to loot using state apparatus as springboards for the primitive accumulation of the national cake.

As if this unrealistic salary is not enough, ZanuPF regime led by Mr Mnangagwa continues to squander national resources on behalf of the downtrodden masses who are scratching their heads for a single nutritious meal per day.

In 2014, Mr Mnangagwa was earning US200,000. Soon after rigging the July 2018 elections, Mr Mnangagwa and his bloated entourage splashed US$12million on travel expenses between January and September 2019 when the clueless government was seriously battling to put the economy on a sounder footing.

We demand servanthood in our leadership that’s why Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia have chosen President Advocate Nelson Chamisa as the only objective leader who can match our paragon of virtue Mr President Haikande Hichilema. We are proud to have a sister party President who is committed and dedicated to seeing better livelihoods of our suffering. Our leaders in Zimbabwe must be ashamed of their senseless and barefaced corruption when others are sacrificing their personal salaries to revamp the sunken ship. Thank you Mr President Haikande Hichilema for fulfilling the ideals of the revolution.

