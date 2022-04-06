Mnangagwa Introduces Useless $100 Note

Spread the love

By- The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has introduced yet another useless $100 note.

RBZ said the useless $100 banknotes would ease cash shortages and enhance transacting convenience.

Currently, the $50 note, injected last July is the highest in circulation and continues to depreciate. Other notes include $20, $10, $5 and $2.

Statutory Instrument 68A of 2022 642A, which announced the useless development was gazetted on Tuesday and it reads:

“The Minister of Finance and Economic Development has hereby, in terms of section 40(3) of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act [Chapter 22:15], made the following notice specifying the matters determined by the President in terms of subsection (2) of that section:—

“This notice may be cited as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (Issue of One Hundred Dollar Banknote) Notice, 2022. Issue of one-hundred-dollar banknote” reads part of the statement.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...