Magistrate Calls State Prosecutor To Order Over Katsimberis Trial

By A Correspondent| State Prosecutor Michael Reza has exposed his deep interests in a case in which a Harare businessman George Katsimberis is appearing in court on fraud charges, after he tried to force the continuation of trial in the absence of the accused’s lawyer Tawanda Kanengoni who was attending to another matter at the High Court.

Katsimberis who is being represented by Tawanda Kanengoni is embroiled in a long running legal battle with controversial land developer Kenneth Raydon Sharpe over a botched joint venture deal for the construction of cluster houses in Borrowdale.

Trial has since commenced with Sharpe’s aide Michael John Van Blerk testifying against Katsimberis.

Kanengoni had through Israel Mutumbwa indicated that he was unable to attend trial due to a commitment at the High Court but Reza tried to force the continuation of trial.

“Your worship, I confirm that I was given this letter this morning about an hour or so ago. I can confirm what my brother has said that attached is a notice of set down but I also notice the matter is to be heard at 12. It’s not as if the matter is to be heard at 0900hrs.

“I understand the predicament that my learned brother (Mutumbwa) faces because he also did not have a copy of this letter when I directly spoke with him but may be Mr Kanengoni ought to have come here so that if he had may be an hour or two hours that will still have left him with sufficient time to go to the High Court and argue his case only at 1200hrs your worship.

“The State has no problem for this matter to be stood down for 15 minutes so that Mr Kanengoni can come, cross examine the witness and then we can break to the 14th which date I confirm, I am available …that will be the State’s application,” said Reza.

However, Magistrate Muchuchuti ruled that Reza’s application was not feasible given the time that is needed for Kanengoni to prepare for the High Court sitting.

Trial was remanded to 14 April 2022 for continuation.

Reza is also prosecutor in another matter involving Pokugara Properties chief operations officer and Harare East legislator Tendai Biti, the latter has on several occasions sought his recusal citing bias.

