Mnangagwa Apologist Stabbed

Spread the love

By- A Zimbabwean doctor who wept at a Zanu PF rally while praising President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he nearly died after he was stabbed in January this year.

The doctor, Patrick Mugoni, on Tuesday said he was stabbed with a knife in his abdomen and had to undergo multiple surgeries.

The attack is believed to have happened in South Africa where Mugoni now works despite claiming in 2018 that Zimbabwe’s public healthcare workers were privileged. Posting on Twitter, Mugoni said:

On January 9, 2022, I was attacked and sustained abdomino thoraco stab wounds after which I went through multiple surgeries.

I have suffered from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), it feels like the experience is a part of me, that I am bound to it and will be affected by its power forever.

However, thanks to the latest neuroscience, coupled with ancient ideas and methods, and following weeks of deliberate practise to unlock the psychological chains which bind me to my past I am finally winning the fight, thanks to the unrelenting efforts from the competent multidisciplinary team that has been attending to the task.

When I look at my life I am a living testimony. God is great, he has been faithful to me.

I will, in due time, share the details of the events leading to and the attack itself.

Currently, I am unable to because the matter is before the courts.

In May 2018, Mugoni, who was the secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), attended a ZANU PF conference in Gweru.

While addressing the delegates, he thanked Mnangagwa for a salary increment but then broke down and failed to finish his speech.

In 2020, Mugoni left his job in the public sector and joined thousands of doctors and nurses who have moved abroad. He now works in Pretoria, South Africa.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...