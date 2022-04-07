South Africans Stone, Burn Zimbabwean

By A Correspondent- South African in Diepsloot, Gauteng province have stoned a Zimbabwean man to death as xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals intensify.

The man identified as Alvis Nyathi was Wednesday killed by a mob that was asking for passports from foreign nationals.

The cold blood murder happened barely 24 hours after Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the community who has stormed a local police station demanding the deportation of foreign nationals from the area.

