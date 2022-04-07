Top Mwonzora Ally Endorses Chamisa

By- Former MDC-T Harare provincial spokesperson Fungai Chiposi has dissociated himself from the party and thrown his weight behind CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

Chiposi was recently blocked from attending an MDC-T National Council meeting at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, the party’s headquarters, by bouncers.

Posting on Twitter this Thursday, Chiposi announced his decision to support Chamisa, saying he is not seeking to divide CCC. Chiposi wrote:

The CCC movement is too robust to be divided by my vote. All I have expressed is my decision to support and vote for President Chamisa. There must be no fight over me. I am not worth it. This is my appeal.

In a statement earlier this week, Chiposi, who ran as the party’s candidate in Kambuzuma Constituency in the 26 March by-elections, revealed his alleged ill-treatment by MDC-T. He said:

On Friday 1 April 2022 around 12 pm, I was barred from attending the National Council by security at MRT House.

I was informed to contact Youth Chairperson Y. Musarurwa but she was not picking up her phone.

Around 2 pm, I was contacted by the then Chairman Mhetu who asked me to come back to MRT as he would go in with me. However, he was also denied entry.

I met Chairperson Musarurwa and asked her why I was barred and she told me in no uncertain terms to get out of the building. I duly complied.

Later that evening, I was removed from all MDC-T Harare Province groups by Secretary Mukunguma.

Notably, no one has explained to me why these actions were taken. I would like to think the party and its representatives have justification for the above drastic actions.

Chiposi was reportedly blacklisted by the party on allegations of trying to lead a coup against MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora.

