Zim Shall Never Be One-Party State Again – President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| Zimbabwe will never be a one-party State again, Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

In a statement on Twitter, President Chamisa described the harassment of newly- elected CCC members by the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda as unfortunate.

“ZIMBABWE SHALL NEVER BE A ONE-PARTY STATE!!Turning parliament Yellow…

In a New Great Zimbabwe, a thriving multiparty democracy based on mutual respect, dialogue and tolerance shall prevail.

The alternative shall be officially recognized and supported.Opposition is not enmity.

Thank you Citizens! You rock! #NewGreat #NHM

RegisterToVoteZW,” President Chamisa argued.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...