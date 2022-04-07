Zimbabwean Stoned To Death In Diepsloot SA

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A Zimbabwean man has been stoned to death in Diepsloot, Gauteng province in South Africa as xenophobic attacks resurface.

The man identified as Nyathi was murdered last night after failing to produce his passport to a mob that was asking residents to show them their identity documents.

The cold blood murder happened barely 24 hours after Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the community who has stormed a local police station demanding the deportation of foreign nationals from the area.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...