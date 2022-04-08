Biti Challenges Mudenda: Video
8 April 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|Hard-hitting Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice president Hon Tendai Biti says the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda has no constitutional right to block elected MPs from entering the august house.
According to Hon Biti, there is no specific clause that prohibits legislators from wearing certain colours.
“After the Citizens MPs blocked from accessing Parliament because of wearing yellow ties.
The people’s MP
@BitiTendai
challenged the decision by Speaker of Parliament as illegal and unconstitutional act,” CCC Harare East said in a statement.