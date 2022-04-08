Murdered Zim Man’s Widow Flees Diepsloot

By- The wife of Mbodazwe Elvis Nyathi, a 43-year-old Zimbabwean national killed by a mob in South Africa, has fled her home fearing for her life.

Nomsa Tshuma fled from her home in Diepsloot, a slum area located north of South Africa’s commercial capital, Johannesburg, following the brutal murder of her husband on Wednesday night.

Nyathi ran away from his shack, trying to escape from a mob that was moving door-to-door, demanding to see residents’ passports.

The mob, however, caught up with him and beat him up with a club, dragged him to a nearby street and set him alight.

Speaking to eNCA, ZAPU spokesperson Msongelwa Ndlovu said they will not reveal where Tshuma was going for safety reasons. He said:

The family is distraught, naturally, and they are beyond themselves. The manner in which her husband died is the most gruesome and we feel it as well.

We are not in a position to disclose where she is going for obvious reasons.

