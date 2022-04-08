Nyabinde, Paralysed, Loses EyeSight

By-Mutare-based jazz musician, Bob Nyabinde, is now paralysed and visually impaired due to diabetes.

ln an exclusive interview with The Manica Post in Mutare last weekend, Nyabinde said it was sometime in 2018 when he started feeling dizzy while performing at a private function at Leopard Rock Hotel in Vumba after being invited by Tsitsi Mutasa.

Nyabinde said he was unable to continue with his performance, and the following day, he went to see his doctor who said his sugar levels were abnormally high.

The musician said he was also having problems with his eyesight and proceeded to a Harare-based optician.

He was told that his diabetes had destroyed 20 per cent of his vision. Added Nyabinde:

I learnt about my condition that year, 2018 to be precise. Since then my condition has been deteriorating.

I suffered a stroke at the beginning of 2019 and I completely lost my sight. My hand and leg also got paralysed.

Things have never been the same for me but I find hope in my friends, family, relatives, show promoters and Government through the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation.

All these people have been extremely supportive in my journey.

Nyabinde, who now uses a walking stick, said he has not quit music entirely. He said:

I can’t leave music. Some promoters usually call me for private functions and I sometimes attend.

Sometimes I won’t perform, but will simply attend the event and play a cameo role. But just seeing my face makes my fans happy.

I recently had an excellent event organised by the prominent promoter, Josh Hozheri, where artistes such as Victor Kunonga, Mwenje Matope, Selma, Chipaz, Josh and Prudence Katomeni, among many others, performed. I felt humbled.

Nyabinde is a trained teacher having obtained his teaching diploma at Mutare Teachers’ College.

He became a headmaster at several schools before resigning and venturing into music full time in 2007.

His popular songs include “Pane Nyaya”, “Chabuda Hapana”, “Terera”, and “Ndiratidze Mumwe Chete”.

