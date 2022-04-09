Khupe: I’m Joining CCC As An Ordinary Member

The MDC Alliance former trouble maker, Thokozani Khupe, has announced that she is joining the CCC party as an ordinary member, not a leader as earlier assumed.

Her statement through her spokesperson, came at a time when she was being accused or trying to penetrate Nelson Chamisa’s structures again as done in 2020 when she nearly shut the latter’s career and shattered the hopes of 14 million Zimbabweans who support him.

Her statement also comes at a time the CCC party was debating to or not to admit former Mwonzora spokesman Fungai Chiposi.

Her spokesperson Ntando Ndlovu said she intends to join the CCC as an individual not party leader.

Ndlovu said: “The former Deputy Prime Minister is of the view that to defeat an authoritarian government like Zanu PF, the opposition political parties must unite and form a formidable force against Zanu PF,” he told the daily Newsday.

He continued saying:

“As it currently stands, the only capable alternative to Zanu PF is the CCC party and, therefore, she believes that opposition political players must coalesce under CCC and rally behind Chamisa. Alliances have caused problems before. People must join as opposed to forming alliances.”

