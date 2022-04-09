Meet And Find A Way Forward, ED, Ramaphosa Told

By A Correspondent| Ideas Party of Democracy (IDP) leader Herbert Chamuka has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to urgently meet his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa to find a solution to xenophobic attacks that recently claimed the life of a Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi who was set ablaze in Diepsloot.

Speaking from his base in South Africa, Chamuka said a meeting between Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa would help in easing tension that has resulted in foreign nationals being targeted for attack by angry South Africans.

“I am calling for an emergency meeting between Cyril Ramaphosa and Emmerson Mnangagwa to agree on a mutual plan on how to co-exist as neighboring countries”Countries such as Botswana, Mozambique, Swaziland, Namibia, South Africa, Malawi are neighbors who should be working together in times of war and drought among other regional problems,” said Chamuka.

“But its showing as if South Africa wants to be independent which doesn’t want to contribute ideas towards solving problems in other Southern African countries,” added Chamuka.

He blasted South Africa for being insincere on Nyathi’s death saying it’s statements on the issue shows lack of genuine care for the safety of foreigners living and working in their country.

“South African government is not sincere, its behaving like a crocodile which mourns its prey, Cyril Ramaphosa as a leader of South Africa is the main problem because he seems to be supporting those perpetrating xenophia,” added Chamuka.

He said the dudula leader who is leading onslaught against foreigners, is a rebel in the league of the late Islamic rebel leader Osama Bin Laden.

