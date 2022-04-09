ZimEye
Freda Rebecca Mine production has lately increased from 100kgs to about 400kgs of gold. Those are serious numbers which should have impact on the national economy. But it wont be felt because of corruption!— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) April 9, 2022
Cases such as Henrietta Rushwaya's alleged smuggling are tiny cases. There are bigger cases of private jets flying out with gold. We need to deal with corruption first.
