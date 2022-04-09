President Chamisa’s CCC In Massive Mobilization Programme

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens’ Coalition For Change on Friday embarked on a resounding consultation programme in Gweru.

According to President Chamisa, the Citizens’ movement is everyone’s home.

See statement below:

We are in Midlands where the Champion in Chief President Nelson Chamisa has just finished his engagement with Citizens.

Our objective is to build a mass movement driven by Citizens with the intention to win Zimbabwe for change.

In Gweru, Midlands Province, the people are jovial, we converse about the strategic direction that the Citizens movement will take. This is the peoples’ party and we will build it from below.

Join us in the exciting journey for change.- CCC

