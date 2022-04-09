Special Tribute To Learnmore Jongwe

By Gift Ostallos Siziba CCC Deputy Spokesperson

Remembering Learnmore Jongwe: The struggle for a truly democratic society has been our reality.

We have in this struggle faced persecution, arrest, torture and in the process lost friends, comrades and families.

Today we want to let you fellow Citizens that we will not betray these comrades. In honor of their work we shall finish this struggle.

The victory of the our collective effort is their victory, we stand firm and strong knowing very well that the finishing line is closer.

We have a big task ahead of us and together we shall march to victory.

We learn from the best!

Continue to Rest In Peace Jongwe

RegisterToVoteZW

