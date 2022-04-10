Mwonzora Aides Flock To Chamisa

Spread the love

By- Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC-T top officials are said to be deserting the party and joining the Nelson Chamisa led CCC.

Reports say that this has left the CCC political grouping in a quandary as to whether to admit or reject defectors

Chamisa has extended the olive branch to former colleagues within MDC-T since the launch of CCC in January this year.

Reports suggest that more MDC-T members are keen on joining CCC after the Mwonzora-led party failed to win a single parliamentary seat or ward in the 26 March by-elections.

Mwonzora’s former close ally, Fungai Chiposi, recently defected to CCC, with other former MDC-T high-ranking officials willing to join CCC.

MDC-T former vice-president Thokozani Khupe has endorsed Chamisa and Abednico Bhebhe (ex-organising secretary) has already joined CCC.

However, CCC interim national chairperson Thabitha Khumalo has declared that she would not allow Khupe’s admission to the CCC, calling her a snake in the house.

In an interview with NewsDay, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the opposition did not discriminate against anyone and every citizen is free to join. Said Mahere:

We focus on values, actions and policies, not personalities. Chamisa said in his 2022 Agenda address that this is a year of action for change.

The guiding value is that we put the citizens first and they are at the centre of all decision-making.

The only qualification to join is that one is a citizen. The citizens will choose their leaders at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, Khupe through her spokesperson Ntando Ndlovu, on Friday told NewsDay that she wants to join CCC as an ordinary member. Said Ndlovu:

The former Deputy Prime Minister is of the view that to defeat an authoritarian government like ZANU PF, the opposition political parties must unite and form a formidable force against ZANU PF.

As it currently stands, the only capable alternative to ZANU PF is the CCC party and, therefore, she believes that opposition political players must coalesce under CCC and rally behind Chamisa.

Alliances have caused problems before. People must join as opposed to forming alliances.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...