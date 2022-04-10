Vuma Resigns As Deposit Protection Corporation CEO

By A Correspondent- Mr Vusilizwe Vuma, chief executive officer of the Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC), has resigned.

“The board of directors of the Deposit Protection Corporation announces the resignation of Mr Vusilizwe Vuma as chief executive officer of the corporation effective 1 April 2022,” said Mr Agmos Moyo, chairperson of the board of directors, in a public notice.

The board would like to further advise that Mr Gift Chirozva has been appointed as the acting CEO of DPC. The details of the CEO’s substantive replacement will be announced at a later date, bearing in mind that the recruitment process has already been initiated (in terms of the provisions of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31) to determine Mr Vuma’s succession.

“DPC would like to thank Mr Vuma for his service to the corporation and wishes him every success in his future endeavours,” he said.-statemedia

