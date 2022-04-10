Zanu PF DCC Steals Donations

By A Correspondent- ZANU PF Shamva District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson is being accused of stealing donations and fuel meant for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s clean up campaign cum rally in Shamva, Mashonaland Central province.

DCC chairperson Obert Muchemwa is accused of stealing fuel and money adding up to US$800. party officials have said.

Officials who spoke to Bulawayo24.com said Muchemwa tried to cover his tracks by donating a cow worth US$200 to Mnangagwa.

“We are worried with the massive level of corruption by DCC Muchemwa who swindled donations worth US$800 and only gave the President a cow worth US$200 when he came for a clean up campaign a fortnight ago in Shamva,” said the source.

“It is against the tradition of the party to file a police report against party leaders but supporters are dismayed with his graft tendencies.”

Contacted for comment Muchemwa refused to comment and switched off his mobile phone.

However, a lot of underhand dealings and corruption is reportedly happening in Mashonaland Central with some officials name dropping President Mnangagwa in their shenanigans.

In Mazowe a village head stole 10 bags of fertiliser meant for the Presidential input scheme beneficiaries but where recovered after the culprit was ordered to return the loot.

