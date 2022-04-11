Chamisa Invades Zanu Pf Strongholds

Spread the love

By- Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Nelson Chamisa has shifted his focus to the rural areas.

Chamisa is targeting to increase the opposition’s rural vote, with a focus on mobilising the youth to register as voters.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, CCC Midlands spokesperson Takavafira Zhou said Chamisa, who visited the Midlands structures on Friday, instructed leadership to campaign in rural areas. Said Zhou:

The President… highlighted the need to amplify CCC’s rural strategy and stressed that CCC’s major thrust would be on growing rural votes, with an immediate inundation strategy of rural areas to mobilise youths to register to vote.

He also stressed the need to reform Zec so that it can conduct free, fair and credible results.

But most importantly, CCC would ensure that people vote en masse for it and protect the votes in 2023.

His message was more on CCC accountability, transparency and equity; and servant leadership that would ensure better things for all Zimbabweans in order to fulfil the legacy of the liberation struggle.

Zhous said Chamisa was in Midlands Province to thank voters following the CCC’s victory in three constituencies in the province in the 26 March by-elections. Zhou said:

The president came to thank the citizens for firing yellow warning shots in a warmup or dress rehearsal for 2023.

Gokwe received the greatest commendation in light of the increased votes and rigging that ensued.

Out of 5 contested constituencies, CCC emerged victorious in 3 constituencies. President Chamisa reiterated the need to put citizens at the centre of CCC’s struggle for egalitarianism.

Candidate selection for CCC for 2023 would be determined by citizens before the end of 2022, and the days of double candidates would be a thing of the past as the President would directly sign for all candidates.

CCC candidates won Kwekwe Central, Mbizo and Mkoba but lost in Gokwe Central and Mberengwa South.

-NewZimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...