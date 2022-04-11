Chebundo Faces Zanu PF Ouster

By- Former MDC-T legislator Blessing Chebundo has reportedly lost respect among President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s supporters in Kwekwe after the ZANU PF candidates for Kwekwe Central (John Mapurazi) and Mbizo (Vongai Mupereri) were defeated by CCC candidates in the 26 March by-elections.

Chebundo had promised Mnangagwa that he will use his vast influence in former MDC structures to deliver the two urban seats to ZANU PF.

ZANU PF lost to Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo) and Judith Tobaiwa (Kwekwe Central) despite Chebundo’s promises to the ruling party. Speaking in an interview before the by-elections, Chebundo said:

Over 1 000 people defected from the opposition to join ZANU PF in Kwekwe. It is because these people had seen that ZANU PF is the only party that is going to take us to Canaan.

There is no way the opposition is going to win Mbizo and Kwekwe, I declare that I am taking Kwekwe Central to its rightful owners, which is ZANU PF.

I have no doubt that ZANU PF has what it takes and has a chance to win both Kwekwe Central and Mbizo.

I am going to work and make sure that we achieve what we target, to have those two seats going back to ZANU PF.

It’s the confidence that is making me say that and also looking at the kind of individuals fielded by the opposition and when I assess them l don’t see that they have the stamina to defeat ZANU PF.

Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya (CCC) said Chebundo has no influence within the opposition party.

He said Chebundo is seeking protection from ZANU PF officials after he broke the law.

